Patient charged after allegedly attacking another man in an ER - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Police say a man attacked a fellow emergency room patient, leaving him in need of facial stitches. He has been charged with a felony.

Matthew Alan Bohney, 24, faces one count of aggravated battery, court records show.

Pocatello police officers responded to calls reporting a battery at the Portneuf Medical Center emergency room around 6:30 p.m. Sept. 27, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Upon arrival, officers first spoke with the alleged attacker, Bohney.

Bohney prefaced his account of the incident, telling officers he suffers from schizophrenia. He said he could hear his neighbor telling him through a shared wall that he was going to sexually assault Bohney’s girlfriend, according to police.

Bohney said he confronted the man and punched him in the face, above the right eye.

Police reports show the victim required stitches where Bohney hit him. A doctor told police the victim would require six stitches.

Officers spoke with the victim, who reportedly said he was sitting in his bed when Bohney walked into his room unprovoked and punched him in the face. Officers were also provided security footage of the incident.

Officers asked the victim and a caseworker who was in the room at the time of the incident if the victim made any comments about assaulting Bohney’s girlfriend. Both, the affidavit shows, said the victim did not say a word.

Bohney was moved into mental protective custody with an imminent arrest affidavit.

He was arrested and taken to Bannock County Jail on Dec. 21. Bohney posted a $10,000 bond the same day.

Though Bohney has been charged with this crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty, Bohney would face up to 15 years in prison.

He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magistrate Judge David Hooste on Jan. 17.