Pocatello police searching for suspect who is impersonating an officer - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO – Recently, there have been reports of a subject impersonating a police officer and making traffic stops within the Pocatello and Chubbuck areas. Investigations into the subject’s identity and vehicle are ongoing at this time.

Throughout the investigation, the suspect and vehicle have been described as a dark “boxy” SUV with red and white lights in the lower part of the window near the dash. The impersonator has been described as male, 5’8” to 5’10”, slim build, darker or olive complexion, with brown or black hair described as a “buzz cut.” The suspect is reported to be wearing an exterior ballistic vest that had some type of firearm, extra magazines, and potentially had some kind of patch on one of his shoulders. During these encounters, the suspect has introduced himself as being a “Pocatello police officer” and as an “undercover agent.”

The suspect has conducted known illegal traffic stops in both Pocatello and Chubbuck. The agencies around the city of Pocatello are aware of the impersonator as well and are working and sharing information to identify this individual.

The Pocatello Police Department wants to remind the public that impersonating a police officer is a serious offense and could include jail time. If you see or know anything, please contact PPD at (208) 234-6100. The suspect should be treated as armed and dangerous. We ask that citizens be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to PPD.

What to do during a traffic stop?

If you are concerned about what to do during a traffic stop in which you aren’t sure if it is a legitimate officer behind you, here are some things you can do.

Turn on your hazard lights while driving so that if the officer is legitimate, they know that you are aware they are behind you.

Slow down and go just under the speed limit while traveling to a safe stopping location.

Call the non-emergency number for dispatch to verify if an officer is attempting to make a traffic stop on your vehicle.

Stop in a well-lit area or a parking lot that is open to the public.

Go to the nearest police station and stop in the front parking lot.

How to spot a Pocatello Police vehicle: