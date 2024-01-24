Police release body cam footage of fatal officer-involved shooting from early January - East Idaho News

EDITOR’S NOTE: The body camera footage released includes graphic video of an officer-involved shooting, and readers may find it disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

IDAHO FALLS — The name of an Idaho Falls Police officer involved in a shooting that happened earlier in January has been released along with video footage and more information about what led to the death of a 29-year-old.

According to the Idaho Falls Police Department, the officer’s name is Oscar Rosales. He is still on paid administrative leave per department protocol. Rosales has been an officer for five years, and with IFPD for the last two and a half years, according to the department.

Police held a media briefing Wednesday morning where body camera footage was shown of the incident that happened on Jan. 8 just after 3 a.m.

The incident on Jan. 8

According to police, officers were searching for a man named Wyatt Landon in the area of 4th Street and South Lee Avenue. Officer Rosales was watching a residence associated with Landon.

Landon had fled from law enforcement in a neighboring jurisdiction the previous day, according to a news release.

He had four Idaho Falls Police warrants for his arrest, including the following:

Felony possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), felony flee or attempt to elude a police officer, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

Felony unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, misdemeanor flee or attempt to elude a police officer, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor hit and run, misdemeanor resisting and obstructing, and misdemeanor domestic battery

Misdemeanor failure to provide proof of insurance

Wyatt Landon | Bonneville County Jail

At 3:10 a.m., an Idaho Falls Police officer made a traffic stop on a white Mazda pickup for having an obstructed license plate, which is a traffic violation. The stop was initiated near the intersection of 3rd Street and South Lee Avenue.

Police Chief Bryce Johnson said at the time, officers did not know Landon was in the vehicle, but shortly after, officers were able to identify him as he got out. Landon was the passenger.

Landon ran from the stop southbound on Lee Avenue, police said.

Officers found Wyatt Landon

In radio traffic, an officer is heard saying, “It’s Wyatt. He’s running south on Lee. He just went behind a house. He’s in a grey and white jacket, blue pants, black hat.”

Then, gunshots can be heard shortly after.

Rosales is heard saying: “Shots fired…suspect down.”

Rosales had been parked on 4th Street in an unmarked vehicle and was watching the residence associated with Landon. He was wearing an IFPD patrol uniform and heard radio traffic that Landon was running towards his location.

He got out of his vehicle to try and catch Landon. Rosales yelled commands to him.

Landon was armed with a handgun and shot at Rosales, according to police. Rosales returned fire, discharging his weapon multiple times and hitting Landon four times.

Because Landon had fired first, Johnson said Rosales was responding to being shot at and said it was self-defense.

The incident all happened within 22 seconds between the traffic stop being initiated and Landon’s shot being fired, according to IFPD spokeswoman Jessica Clements.

Additional officers responded to the scene after shots were fired. In body camera footage, it shows Landon lying on the ground in the snow. Landon’s firearm is visible in the snow, where it fell in front of him.

Police told the media the firearm that Landon used was a 9mm Canik.

An officer is heard saying, “Put your hands straight out in front of you. Let’s see your hands! Don’t move Wyatt! Wyatt, do not reach for it. Do not move.”

When it was safe to do so, police then put Landon in handcuffs.

One officer said, “Conscious, breathing … gunshot wounds to the chest.” Officers attempted life-saving measures.

EMS from Idaho Falls Fire responded to assist and transported Landon to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

He later died as a result of his injuries. No officers were injured.

The driver of the vehicle

Police say the vehicle’s driver was Jesus Rosas, 44, of Idaho Falls.

He was charged with felony drug trafficking, felony unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was booked into the Bonneville County Jail.

Jesus Rosas | Bonneville County Jail

Two officer-involved shootings recently

“In the span of just 35 days, two of our officers were shot at while serving the Idaho Falls community,” Johnson said. “In both incidents, they and other Idaho Falls Police officers literally ran towards danger, without hesitation, to protect the public and to help fellow officers. I am in awe of their bravery.”

The previous officer-involved shooting happened on Dec. 4 near Candlewood Suites Hotel in Idaho Falls. The suspect was identified as Marcos Cortez, 34. Click here to read the previous story. Cortez eventually shot himself in the head and died.

Johnson said Landon and Cortez had known each other. They were both believed to be affiliated with a local gang.

“In a follow-up investigation, Wyatt had told to people that he wasn’t going to be taken … that he was going to go down like his friend (Cortez) had gone down. Wyatt said he was going to go out like (Cortez) went out with a gunfight with police,” Johnson said.

Johnson said Landon’s family opted out of watching the police body camera footage.

“We met with them and gave them the opportunity to watch it, but they did not want to watch the video. We talked about what happened, and they asked some questions,” he said.

The investigation

The Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force investigated the incident and found that the magazine from Landon’s gun was lost on Lee Avenue near where he got out of the vehicle, a news release said.

“Because there was no magazine, Landon’s gun was only capable of firing one shot. The slide did not lock back, indicating the gun was empty,” the news release said. “There was no way for officers to know that Landon’s gun was not capable of firing again at the time of the shooting.”

It’s unknown if Landon was aware that his gun could not fire again.

Prosecutor clears officer

The incident has been reviewed by Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney Randy Neal. On Wednesday, Neal announced Rosales was acting in self-defense and that his actions were legally justified.

Neal explained that, “there can be little dispute that officers are acting in self-defense when they return fire at an individual shooting at them.”

“Had the magazine from Mr. Landon’s firearm remained in his firearm, this shooting could have had a gravely different result. Neal commends Rosales for his selfless courage in the line of fire,” the release said.