Name released of man who died after shooting with Idaho Falls Police - East Idaho News

Name released of man who died after shooting with Idaho Falls Police

Andrea Olson

Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

officer involved shooting scene
Police on the scene of an officer-involved shooting Monday morning. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — A local coroner has released the name of a man who died in an officer-involved shooting early Monday morning.

Bonneville County Coroner Rick Taylor identified him as Wyatt Landon, 29, of Idaho Falls.

The name of the officer involved has not been released and will be at a later time, according to Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements. The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation takes place.

Background

Idaho Falls Police officers searched for a wanted person in the area of 4th Street and South Lee Avenue around 3 a.m. when the incident occurred.

An officer stopped a vehicle near the intersection of 3rd Street and South Lee Avenue for a traffic violation, a news release said.

“The suspect, who was the passenger in that vehicle, got out of the vehicle and ran from the stop on foot southbound on Lee Avenue, then Westbound onto 4th Street,” the news release says. “Another Idaho Falls Police officer on Lee Avenue confronted the suspect. There was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and the officer.”

Officers provided medical aid to Landon and EMS from Idaho Falls Fire responded to the scene. Landon was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Landon has been previously reported on by EastIdahoNews.com.

No officers were injured in the incident.

WYATT MICHAEL LANDON
Wyatt Landon | Bonneville County Jail

The driver of the vehicle

Police say the vehicle’s driver was Jesus Rosas, 44, of Idaho Falls.

Court documents say Rosas motioned to police that someone had run from his car. He told police that “Wyatt had thrown the gun…to him before he ran.”

“Wyatt told him to floor the truck to get away, but he refused, and Wyatt jumped out,” documents said.

Rosas was charged with felony drug trafficking, felony unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was booked into the Bonneville County Jail.

JESUS MANUEL ROSAS
Jesus Rosas | Bonneville County Jail

Under investigation

The Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force is investigating the incident, with Idaho State Police taking the lead. The task force is a team of investigators and professional staff from local law enforcement agencies investigating police use of force and other critical incidents.

“IFPD will cooperate fully in this process but will not conduct any part of the investigation,” the release says.

