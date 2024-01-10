Name released of man who died after shooting with Idaho Falls Police - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A local coroner has released the name of a man who died in an officer-involved shooting early Monday morning.

Bonneville County Coroner Rick Taylor identified him as Wyatt Landon, 29, of Idaho Falls.

The name of the officer involved has not been released and will be at a later time, according to Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements. The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation takes place.

Background

Idaho Falls Police officers searched for a wanted person in the area of 4th Street and South Lee Avenue around 3 a.m. when the incident occurred.

An officer stopped a vehicle near the intersection of 3rd Street and South Lee Avenue for a traffic violation, a news release said.

“The suspect, who was the passenger in that vehicle, got out of the vehicle and ran from the stop on foot southbound on Lee Avenue, then Westbound onto 4th Street,” the news release says. “Another Idaho Falls Police officer on Lee Avenue confronted the suspect. There was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and the officer.”

Officers provided medical aid to Landon and EMS from Idaho Falls Fire responded to the scene. Landon was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Landon has been previously reported on by EastIdahoNews.com.

No officers were injured in the incident.