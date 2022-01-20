Man sent on rider for drug charge

IDAHO FALLS — A judge has sentenced a Bonneville County man to a rider program for possessing methamphetamine in November 2019.

Wyatt Landon, 27, was placed on the rider Tuesday by District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. Landon previously pleaded guilty to felony possession of a controlled substance in exchange for prosecutors to dismiss a felony charge of attempting to introduce contraband into a jail and a misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia charge.

When handing down the sentence, Watkins suspended a three- to seven-year prison sentence. A rider program is where a judge sends a person to prison for up to a year to undergo different treatment programs. When the inmate has completed the program, the judge can then decide to send them back to prison or release them on probation.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Landon during a traffic stop at the intersection of 49th North and 25th East. Deputies indicated the vehicle had previously eluded law enforcement and deputies had information that a wanted subject might be inside, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Deputies detained Landon but determined he was not who they were looking for. During the traffic stop, deputies found a small bag containing 2 grams of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Deputies also found a meth pipe he tried passing off as his genitals during a pat-down. While at the jail, deputies found another bag of meth weighing over 5 grams.

Court records show in addition to the time on the rider, Watkins ordered Landon to pay $1,285.50 in fees and fines.