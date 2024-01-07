Police searching for missing endangered man - East Idaho News

CANYON COUNTY — Law enforcement is asking the public to help find a missing man, the department announced Saturday night.

According to a missing person alert sent by Idaho State Police, Robert Mitchell, 75, left his home near Parma at about 8 a.m. on Saturday and has yet to return.

He has dementia, requires medication and needs help returning home, authorities said. Family members and law enforcement are concerned for Mitchell’s safety due to the time he has been gone and the weather conditions.

Mitchell was last seen wearing a red and grey flannel coat, a dark brown shirt, denim jeans and a grey hat with a cattle tag. He also wears a Black Hills Gold watch. He drives a silver Dodge Ram 3500 flatbed pickup with the license plate 1P7348T.

If you have seen Robert Mitchell or have any information about him, contact the Canyon County Sheriff’s Department at (208) 454-7531.