Seniors go on a culinary adventure in the Upper Valley - East Idaho News

REXBURG (Homestead Senior Living) — Residents at The Homestead Senior Living were recently treated to a delightful and tasty experience on their “Taste of Rexburg” tour. The event aimed to bring the local community together while offering residents a chance to savor the diverse culinary offerings in the charming town of Rexburg.

The senior living community collaborated with several restaurants in town, creating a unique opportunity for residents to explore and enjoy the local flavors. Participating eateries generously donated samples of their signature dishes, contributing to the success of the event.

Homestead Senior Living wants to give gratitude to the participating restaurants for their generosity. First was Parks Place Smokehouse, where he treated them with his wonderful BBQ. Next was the Tropical Smoothie Cafe, where the residents downed their Sunrise Sunset Smoothies. Then Red 8 opened our residents’ pallets while trying sushi for the first time for several of them. Curry Pizza was mouth watering with their Coconut Curry Pizza. The White Sparrow Country Store dazzled us with their Southern Fried BBQ Pulled Pork Pie & Spiced Apple Pie.

Feedback from the residents was overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing their delight at the opportunity to explore the local cuisine, and promising to be back with their families for more.

As the culinary journey came to an end, the residents of The Homestead Senior Living were left with not only satisfied palates but also cherished memories of a day filled with laughter, friendship, shared recipes, and the delicious flavors that make Rexburg a truly special community.