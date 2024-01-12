Six individuals receive Idaho Falls Mayor's Choice Awards - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and photo from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — Mayor Rebecca Casper honored six exemplary individuals with Mayor’s Choice Awards at Thursday night’s City Council meeting.

The Mayor’s Choice Awards debuted in 2021 to recognize outstanding residents, businesses and organizations for their efforts and contributions to the city. These noteworthy accomplishments are recognized with the award presented once a year, at the discretion of the mayor, generally at the first City Council meeting of the year.

This year’s receptions are:

Charles Hale – Community Enrichment Award

Michelle Ball – Community Education Award

Greg Hansen aka Idaho Falls Superfan – Community Spirit Award

Josh Johnson – Community Service Award

Arthur Kull – Community Contribution Award

Holly Gregson – Community Empowerment Award

“There are so many amazing, caring and wonderful people in Idaho Falls,” said Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper. “We want to recognize some of them for their remarkable contributions and add a little more light to our community by highlighting the great and selfless acts of service. We are especially grateful for this year’s recipients and those who have received recognition in the past.”

About the recipients

Charles Hale was awarded the Community Enrichment Award for his profound effort to give back and lift up others. Just five years ago, Hale was a member of our homeless community but overcame his challenges and is now giving back as the director of operations at the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission.

Michelle Ball received the community education award for her efforts at the Alturas family of charter schools. With an unwavering commitment to furthering education for our city’s future leaders, Ball’s initial start as a small homeschool group has now led to the education of thousands in Idaho Falls.

Greg Hansen, also known as Idaho Falls’ Superfan, is always lifting up our community’s spirit. If you’ve ever been to an Idaho Falls High School Tigers sporting event, chances are you have seen Hansen. He attends every game, every year, and has year after year for many years. Greg is part of Idaho Falls High School’s tradition. Greg is always cheering on the Tigers or the Idaho Falls Bandits at the top of his lungs.

Josh Johnson’s continued efforts of silent service is why he received the Community Service Award. Johnson, an EastIdahoNews.com employee, learned that a woman in our local community was struggling as the main caretaker of a family member in declining health. The woman was a bit hesitant to accept help and shared that the weight of caretaking for a loved one was very difficult. Without delay, Josh replied, “When can I help?” and sprang into action. This is just one example of someone who has benefited from Johnson’s generous heart.

In the heart of our community, Arthur Kull stands as a beacon of unwavering commitment to the betterment of lives through the arts and humanitarian work. With a selfless spirit and boundless dedication, Arthur has served our community through the Rotary Club of Idaho Falls, Idaho Falls Symphony, and Civic Performing Arts Foundation, channeling passion into action. It is for these efforts he received the Community Contribution Award.

It’s not every day that you meet a woman like Holly Gregson. Since 2006, Gregson has operated Razor’s Edge Boxing Club, a non-profit organization that provides an outlet for at-risk youth. It’s for her commitment to the future leaders of our community through her non-profit boxing gym that she was awarded the Community Empowerment Award