Snowmobilers safe after spending night in snowstorm; authorities warn of backcountry dangers - East Idaho News

DRIGGS — Two snowmobilers are safe after Teton County Idaho Search and Rescue spent Wednesday night looking for them.

Teton County Idaho Search and Rescue stated in a Facebook post that it was contacted after two men were overdue to return from their snowmobile excursion on Wednesday evening. Crews headed out to the duo’s last reported location in the Henderson Canyon area in the Big Hole Mountains, southwest of Driggs.

“Team members worked through the night to locate the individuals,” Search and Rescue said.

Teton County was under a winter storm warning at the time.

The storm let up Thursday morning, and the Search and Rescue Team found the snowmobilers around 10:30 a.m., said Ron Razzolini, its operations director. The men had left a machine in the backcountry but were near the Henderson Canyon trailhead, heading back to their vehicle.

Courtesy Teton County Idaho Search and Rescue

Earlier rescues

It has been a busy season for search and rescue teams.

In a similar rescue on Saturday, two other snowmobilers were reported as late to return home around 11 p.m.

According to Razzolini, crews pinpointed the men’s location. However, performing a rescue with snowmobiles was hazardous due to the high chance of avalanches. The National Weather Service and Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center had issued an avalanche warning, which is still in effect until 10 p.m. Friday.

After taking into account the overnight temperatures — which dipped to 21 degrees with 26 mph winds — the reported onset of hypothermia and the avalanche warning, Idaho Search and Rescue personnel called in Teton County Wyoming Search and Rescue. The Wyoming team recently purchased a helicopter, and would be able to reach the stranded men quicker and safer than rescuers on snowmobiles.

While the Idaho search and rescue team staged a snowmobile rescue as a backup plan, the Wyoming team was able to fly to the stranded snowmobilers and safely get them out.

The men were flown to Driggs for medical treatment.

“We very much appreciate our partner organizations,” Razzolini said.

The snowmobilers were flown to Driggs. | Courtesy of Teton County Idaho Search and Rescue

Also on Saturday, the Wyoming team responded to an avalanche that buried two skiers.

At 1:30 p.m., rescuers headed to the Prater Canyon avalanche north of Star Valley, Wyoming. The team used its helicopter to extract the skiers and short-hauled them out of the backcountry. However, one skier did not survive.

If you are venturing into the backcountry, take the necessary precautions: have the proper equipment, resources and a communication plan. Also, know the current avalanche conditions.

“This is not a normal year,” Teton County Wyoming Search and Rescue said on its Facebook page. “So please be extra conservative in your backcountry decision-making.”

Beacon Bash

Avalanche safety is the topic of the first annual Beacon Bash on Saturday in Driggs. Avalanche skills are vital when traveling in or near avalanche terrain, as the past week has shown us, Razzolini said.

“This is something we’ve been working on for a couple of months,” he said.

The event will start at 9 a.m. at Driggs City Plaza and go till 2 p.m.