Tasty Snickerdoodle Zucchini Bread recipe - East Idaho News

This easy snickerdoodle zucchini bread recipe makes two loaves of snickerdoodle bread. Each slice is moist, tasty, cinnamon-sweet, and oh-so filling.

Ingredients

1 cup vegetable oil

3 eggs

1 3/4 cups granulated sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon allspice

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

2 cups zucchini about 1 large zucchini, grated

Topping

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour two standard-sized loaf pans and set them aside. In a large bowl, beat the oil, eggs, sugar, and vanilla extract until well combined. In a separate bowl, combine the flour, cinnamon, allspice, baking soda, baking powder, and salt, and whisk to combine. Pour the flour mixture into the egg mixture and beat again until fully mixed. The batter will be thick. Add zucchini and beat once more until incorporated. In a small bowl, combine the topping ingredients. Pour half the batter into the prepared pans and sprinkle with 1/2 of the cinnamon sugar mixture. Cover with the remaining batter and sprinkle with the remaining cinnamon and sugar. Bake at 350 degrees for 45-50 minutes or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Allow the bread to cool before slicing. The serving size is 1 slice.

