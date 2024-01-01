WATCH: The 2023 Secret Santa special - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The holidays are over and 2023 is behind us.

The EastIdahoNews.com team had an amazing time working with a local Secret Santa over the past two months as he gifted $1 million to deserving people in our community.

All of the money has been given away and Secret Santa is over for the year but we will be back in the fall with more gifts and unforgettable moments.

Until then, here’s a look back at all of our on-camera surprises from this last season. You can watch part 1 in the video player above and part 2 here: