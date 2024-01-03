Who goes first at a four-way stop? Idaho law says these drivers have the right-of-way - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – When driving in the residential areas of Idaho, there are many forms of traffic control you could run into. There are roundabouts, single-lane roads, blinking yellow lights, and, of course, the four-way stop.

But what does Idaho state law actually say about four-way stops? Who goes first? Here’s what we know:

FOUR-WAY STOP PROTOCOL IN IDAHO

It is important to remember that while state guidelines determine who should yield the right of way to whom, there is no guarantee that others will follow these guidelines.

“The first vehicle to arrive at a four-way stop has the right of way,” the Idaho Transportation Department’s driver’s manual states. “If two vehicles arrive at the same time, the vehicle on the left must yield to the vehicle on the right.”

The driver’s manual also states that the same rules apply if two cars arrive at an unmarked or uncontrolled intersection: the vehicle on the left must yield to the vehicle on the right.

Regardless of circumstances or who has the right of way, drivers should always be alert and aware when on the road. If you are prepared for drivers to fail to give up the right of way, you will also be more prepared to protect yourself from a potential collision.

If you get there at the same time as another driver opposite you, and you’re both turning into the same lane, the person turning right goes first.

All drivers must always yield to pedestrians and bicyclists in an intersection, whether or not they are in a marked lane or crosswalk.

The penalty for failing to yield the right of way is up to $90.