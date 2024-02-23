Canyon County man arrested for alleged sexual exploitation of a child - East Idaho News

BOISE — A Canyon County man was arrest on Thursday for alleged sexual exploitation of a child, Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador announced in a news release Friday.

Manuel Apalatequi, 33, was arrested by investigators with the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit. He was booked into the Ada County jail and charged with one count of enticement of a child (a misdemeanor), one count of production of sexual exploitation material (a felony) and five counts of possession of sexually exploitive material (also a felony).

“Every arrest we make helps keep children safe from predators and those that exploit our kids,” Labrador said in the news release. “I’m very proud of our ICAC unit and its partnerships all over the state that protect Idaho’s kids every day.”

The Nampa Police Department, Meridian Police Department and the Boise Police Department assisted the Idaho ICAC Task Force with the arrest, according to the news release.

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at (208) 947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) 843-5678.

Parents, educators and law enforcement officials can find more information and helpful resources at the ICAC website.