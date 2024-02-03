Chubbuck police seeking vehicle allegedly involved in hit-and-run - East Idaho News

CHUBBUCK —- Police are looking for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run Friday, officials say.

The Chubbuck Police Department posted on Facebook Friday evening, asking for the public’s help finding the vehicle and its owner. At about 6 p.m., a white Dodge Nitro hit a pedestrian crossing the 4100 block of Yellowstone Avenue near TJ Maxx, according to the post.

“The involved vehicle then fled the area, and the pedestrian was ultimately transported to the hospital in serious condition,” officials said.

Police said the Nitro is possibly a 2007 model with a black stripe on the passenger side of the hood. It is also missing the front passenger side fender.

The vehicle was reportedly heading west on Interstate 86.

If you have any information about this incident, contact police at (208) 237-7172.

This is an ongoing investigation at this time. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.