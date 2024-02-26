Country singer Kane Brown to perform in eastern Idaho this summer - East Idaho News

FORT HALL — Country singer Kane Brown will be bringing his “In The Air” tour to eastern Idaho at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel for a live outdoor performance on Wednesday, Aug. 21.

The award-winning singer/songwriter first broke onto the scene with the arrival of his self-titled album in 2016, where he became the first artist ever to lead all five of Billboard’s main country charts simultaneously and topped the Billboard Top Country Albums chart for 13 weeks.

Named to Time’s 100 ‘Most Influential People in the World,’ Brown has ascended from independently built social media notability to an ACM Entertainer of the Year nominee in 2023 and has become one of country music’s most accomplished mainstays and global entertainers. He has earned ten chart-topping No. 1 singles at country radio and headlined internationally sold out tours and stadium dates

Two pre-sale opportunities will precede public availability of the tickets. The first will be Brown’s VIP ticket pre-sale that will begin Tuesday, Feb. 27 and end Wednesday, Feb. 28. The second is the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel’s ticket pre-sale. Those codes will be sent to Players Club members’ emails, and will be active Thursday, Feb. 29 at 10 a.m. through Friday, March 1 at 10 a.m.

The public availability to purchase tickets begins Friday, March 1 at 10 a.m. For more information, visit shobangaming.com.