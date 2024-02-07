Court documents reveal new details on barricaded man that prompted SWAT response - East Idaho News

AMMON – A 33-year-old man was charged after he reportedly barricaded himself in a house to evade police and destroyed nearly $6,000 worth of items.

Javier Mendoza Jr. was charged with felony malicious injury to property and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

Newly released court documents describe the morning of Monday, Feb. 5, when around 9 a.m., Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on Oak Ridge Drive in Ammon after a disturbance report involving Mendoza.

Officers learned Mendoza had “multiple alerts” connected to him, including “alerts for officer safety, threatening law enforcement, mental subject, and is a drug user,” according to court documents.

When deputies arrived, Mendoza was in the garage and reportedly did not want to talk to law enforcement, so he attempted to close the garage door on them.

One of the deputies then stuck his foot inside the door, preventing the garage door from closing. Deputies told Mendoza why they were there, and Mendoza stated he had permission to be at the house and told the deputies to leave.

He then reportedly yelled, “F*** you do not enter the property.” Two deputies told Mendoza to stop and talk to them, but Mendoza continued to yell profanities at them.

Mendoza then reportedly turned around and went inside the house.

Deputies say they heard “several crashes” and what sounded like “glass being thrown on the floor” inside the home. They again asked him to come into the garage, and he allegedly replied, “F*** you, (the officer) has his hand on his gun. You have a f****** riot shield, you f****** pu***.”

Mendoza continued to tell deputies he lived in the home and “had a right to be there regardless of what (the owners of the house) had told law enforcement.”

According to police reports, deputies later discovered that during this time, Mendoza was dragging chairs to the door to barricade himself inside the house.

Courtesy Photo

Mendoza then went to the front of the house, where he continued to yell obscenities at law enforcement and was “flipping them off.”

He eventually opened the window when a deputy asked him to come outside, but instead, he told the deputy, “F*** that, you guys killed someone last month, and I’m not going to talk to you because you have your hands on your guns.”

He then closed the window and “disappeared into the house,” according to police reports.

Deputies continued to hear objects being thrown inside the house and spoke with the homeowners again, who told them there was an unsecured rifle in the home that Mendoza could have access to.

Police reports state, “for officer safety reasons, we moved back away from the house.” Deputies secured the perimeter and requested the SWAT team to respond.

Mendoza continued to refuse to exit the house after SWAT team members commanded him to exit. According to court documents, he eventually came out of the home after about 90 minutes of barricading himself and was taken into custody peacefully.

Deputies went through the house afterward and said they saw “dirt from ruined potted plants thrown all over the main floor of the house” along with “drawers pulled out and glassware was broken on the floor.”

They also noticed “Tide laundry detergent poured out all over the kitchen and living room” with “broken glass, ruined picture frames, holes in the drywall throughout the home, broken computers and monitors.”

According to deputies, the estimated value of the property damage is $5,975.

Mendoza was booked into the Bonneville County Jail, where his bond was set to $50,000. He is expected to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 20.

If convicted, he could face up to six years in prison.

Though Mendoza has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.