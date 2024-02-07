Deputies need help identifying hit and run vehicle after man was left with life-threatening injuries - East Idaho News

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — Deputies are asking for the public’s help identifying a vehicle and suspect involved in a hit-and-run incident that sent a man to the hospital.

It happened on Tuesday night. According to the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Idaho Falls Fire responded just after 8 p.m. to Derrald Avenue, just east of 25th East in Ammon. This is between Sportsman’s Warehouse and Alpine Jewelers.

There was a severely injured man found on the road, a news release from the Sheriff’s Office said.

Courtesy Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office

Law enforcement found security video from nearby businesses showing a dark-colored extended cab pickup traveling east on Derrald Avenue hit the man as he walked across the street.

As bystanders stopped to help the victim, the suspect vehicle left the scene before emergency personnel arrived.

The victim was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Deputies continue to investigate tips and information. They are asking anyone who might have witnessed or has knowledge of the suspect involved in this crash to contact dispatch immediately at (208) 529-1200.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a dark-colored extended cab pickup with silver-colored wheels.

Tips and information can also be reported anonymously online through East Idaho Crime Stoppers at www.IFcrime.org or through the P3tips app on your mobile device.