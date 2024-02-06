Easy air fryer pizza rolls made from scratch - East Idaho News

All you need is 4 ingredients to make this quick and easy air fryer pizza rolls recipe. Beneath that crispy coating is a deliciously cheesy pizza filling of sauce, pepperoni, and melted mozzarella cheese.

Ingredients

20 egg roll wraps

1/3 cup pizza sauce

2.5 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

1-2 cups pepperoni chopped into small pieces (optional)

2 tsp olive oil

Instructions

Add ~1 tsp pizza sauce, ~2 tbsp mozzarella, and ~1 tsp of as much pepperoni as you like (usually a tsp or two) to the last third of the egg roll wrap.

Fold into the rolls: Place the egg roll wrap on a plate or cutting board. Position it like a diamond, with the bottom pointing toward you. With your thumb and index finger grab the point of the diamond facing you and fold it upwards to the center of the wrap over to cover the filling.

Then take the side point and folder it over the center. Take the other side point and cover the other side. Now start rolling from the bottom til the top point of the wrap isn’t quite touching the rest of the wrap. This is where you put a tiny bit of water on the wrap and the top point to get them to stick together and seal the roll. Sounds complicated, but you can do it ☺.

Air Fryer Instructions

Brush olive oil over the top of the uncooked pizza rolls. Brush olive oil on the air fryer basket too. Place the pizza rolls in the basket with the folds down and don’t let them touch. Air fry at 360 degrees for 6 minutes. Flip and cook pizza rolls for an additional 2 minutes.

Skillet Instructions

Heat a cast-iron skillet over medium heat for about 5 minutes. Then add olive oil or refined coconut oil to cover the bottom of the skillet. Place the pizza roll folded side down in the oil. Cook it until that side is crispy and golden brown, and then flip. When finished cooking, place them on a plate lined with paper towels to get rid of some of the extra oil.

Baking Instructions

Place a baking rack on a foil-lined baking sheet. Liberally spray the rack with olive oil. Put the pizza rolls seam side down on the baking rack and brush olive oil over the top. Bake at 325 for 12-15 minutes and then flip. Bake for an additional 8-10 minutes or until the pizza rolls are done to your desired crispiness.

