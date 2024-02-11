Football fans (and Swifties) should plan a sober ride home after the big game - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

BOISE — Got plans for the big game this weekend? The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) wants to remind football (and Taylor Swift) fans that plans aren’t complete until they include a sober ride home.

Idaho Office of Highway Safety (OHS) data shows that during the big game weekend in 2022, there were 20 impaired driving crashes in Idaho and one person was killed.

“Some fans are spending a lot of energy figuring out whether Taylor Swift will make it to the big game in time,” said Highway Safety Manager Josephine Middleton. “Don’t let your night turn into one of her songs like “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve,” spend some time planning how you’re getting home after the game.”

If you’re hosting a party, make sure everyone has a plan to get home safely. That might include a designated driver, calling a rideshare or cab, or offering them a safe place to stay until they are sober.