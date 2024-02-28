Forecasters predicting lots of wind and heavy snow in eastern Idaho over the next 3 days - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A winter storm coming to eastern Idaho over the next several days will bring a lot of wind, rain and heavy snow beginning Thursday night and lasting through Saturday.

That’s the latest report from the National Weather Service in Pocatello.

Throughout most of the Interstate 15 and U.S. Highway 20 corridor from Island Park and Teton Valley all the way to Pocatello and Burley and farther west into Arco and Mackay, wind up to 35 mph is likely with gusts of 55 mph.

Less than an inch of snow is expected in the valley Thursday, but there could be several inches of snowfall Friday and Saturday. Heavier snow is likely in Island Park, Ashton, Driggs, Arco, Mackay and areas with higher elevation. See the graphics below from the NWS.

In surrounding areas like Ketchum, Stanley and the Central Mountains, anywhere from four to six inches of snow and as much as a foot is possible. Expect the strongest winds late Thursday night and early Friday with 60 mph gusts.

Farther south into Burley, Malad, Montpelier and the Bear River Range, forecasters are predicting similar conditions.

“Timing and progression of cold fronts leading to a lot of uncertainty in the forecast, especially with respect to snow amounts at valley floors,” an update from the NWS says. “Higher elevations poised to see significant snow accumulations, especially above 7,000 feet.”

Live traffic cams and a complete seven-day forecast are available here. The latest road conditions are available here.