High winds and a winter storm could be on their way - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A winter storm and high winds could happen in the next few days, according to the National Weather Service in Pocatello.

A winter storm watch is in effect from late Sunday night through late Monday night in places like Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, Montpelier, Soda Springs, Swan Valley, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, and Island Park.

Heavy snow is possible, the watch said. Total snow accumulations could be up to 10 inches and 15 to 20 inches at or above pass level.

Winds could also gust over 55 mph across higher elevations, NWS posted.

Additionally, there’s a high-wind watch in effect from late Sunday night through Monday evening for places like Mud Lake, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, and Arco.

Southwest winds could be 25 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph. Travel could be difficult, the watch said.

Click here to view the latest weather conditions.