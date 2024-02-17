Local Harley-Davidson dealer recognized for outstanding performance - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Harley-Davidson.

IDAHO FALLS — Grand Teton Harley-Davidson earned a Category level Bar & Shield Award for 2023 presented by Harley-Davidson Motor Company. Each year, only one Harley-Davidson dealership in the United States is recognized for excellence in one of three categories.

Grand Teton Harley-Davidson earned the Category award based on its delivery of premium customer experiences and for demonstrating operational excellence in the category of Dealer Loyalty.

“We’re proud to present this high honor to Greg and Mary Woodward in recognition of the many ways Grand Teton Harley-Davidson delivers personal freedom to Harley-Davidson riders day in and day out,” Harley-Davidson representatives said. “Strong, passionate dealers like the Woodwards, who inspire new people to take their first steps toward riding and offer long-time riders the quality of service they expect and deserve, are big reasons why Harley-Davidson has been a respected, recognized brand for over 120 years.”

Category Bar & Shield award recipients consistently elevate the brand by providing their customers with exceptional and authentic Harley-Davidson experiences. The Bar & Shield Award is an annual recognition and is Harley-Davidson’s premier dealer award program.

Grand Teton Harley-Davidson has been serving Idaho Falls and the greater Eastern Idaho area since 2001. Avid motorcyclists themselves, the Woodwards purchased the business in 2019 and have worked hard to make Grand Teton Harley-Davidson a known destination dealership.

“We are ‘owned by riders for riders,’ and most of our staff are riders as well, so we work diligently to create experiences we would want ourselves. This really shows through when people visit the dealership and are greeted as friends,” said the Woodwards in a statement. “Our local riders have been fantastic, and we welcome thousands of riders a year from out of town as they pass through on their way to the national parks or seek out the epic motorcycling roads in the area. We’re honored and privileged to be recognized with the Dealer Loyalty Award for 2023.”