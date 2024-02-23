Local martial arts studio to host “Battle at the Falls” taekwondo tournament - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and photos from Ferocity ATA Martial Arts.

IDAHO FALLS — About 350 skilled martial artists will converge in Idaho Falls for the annual Battle at the Falls Taekwondo Tournament on March 1 and 2 at the Bonneville High School gym.

The highly anticipated competition is organized and hosted by Ferocity ATA Martial Arts in Idaho Falls. Participants come from various ATA (American Taekwondo Association) schools in Idaho, Utah, Nevada, Montana, Oregon, Colorado, California, Texas, among others.

The two-day event will consist of Traditional competitions in Forms, Weapons Forms, Sparring and Combat Sparring; Creative and Extreme (XMA) competitions in both Forms and Weapons; and Teams competitions in Sparring and Combat Sparring. Competitors range in age from 3 years old to mid-70s. Registration for the tournament is open online at ataezsignup.com.

Master Joshua Schultz, 6th degree Black Belt, is the owner and chief instructor at Ferocity ATA Martial Arts.

“Tournaments foremost provide an opportunity for students to showcase their skills and pit themselves against their peers to evaluate their progress, but, most importantly, to create and establish lifelong relationships with others who practice the same artform. We have been honored to host this event every year for nearly 14 years and to expose others to our wonderful, friendly, and beautiful area. We are happy to share the warm friendly spirit that Idaho Falls has to offer,” Schultz shares.

Ferocity ATA Martial Arts was founded in Idaho Falls in 2006. The studio has around 250 current students in its Taekwondo and Krav Maga Self-Defense programs. It is located at 1168 First St. in Idaho Falls. For inquiries and more information, please call (208) 523-1161 or visit idahofallsmartialarts.com.