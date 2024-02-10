Local mom wins new Volkswagen in car raffle - East Idaho News

RIGBY — A local mom is the proud owner of a brand-new car.

Jennifer Moore, a Rigby High School alumni, won the Jefferson County School District’s car raffle Friday night. When Moore’s name was called, the Rigby community “went crazy.”

“Such a heartfelt moment,” Moore’s daughter, Hailey Hodges, told EastIdahoNews.com. “She is the most deserving person.”

Moore works at Rigby Middle School as a detention teacher. After school, she helps with ticket lines at sporting events at Rigby High and Rigby Middle Schools. In addition to her two jobs, she supports her younger daughter by volunteering with the Troyette dance team.

“She’s the most supportive mother anyone could have,” Hodges said.

Friday was her daughter’s senior night, and she says winning a brand new Volkswagen from Teton Volkswagen was the perfect way to end the evening.

For the last 16 years, Teton Auto Group has donated cars to local school districts to raffle off to raise money. All the proceeds from the raffle go to the school districts. Dave Hernandez, managing partner at Teton Volkswagen, pays the sales tax and fees, so the raffle winner doesn’t pay anything for the vehicle.

This is the third year Jefferson County School District has raffled off a car. Jefferson County School District has set records for money raised for the past two years. This year, the district raised over $160,000 — a new record.

“There is really nothing better than when someone who is so supportive of their student-athlete and youth programs gets rewarded for their dedication,” Hernandez said. “Having Jennifer present as I announced the winner added to the amazing energy Rigby has at all their events. The Rigby community is an amazing and supportive group, and Teton Volkswagen is very proud to be able to contribute to such wonderful people.”

