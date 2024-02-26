Lovable Link is our Pet of the Week! - East Idaho News

Link is a big sweetheart looking for a paw-some family! He’s a four-year-old Rottweiler/German Shepard mix.

This lovable fella’ was very scared and unsure when he first came to the shelter, but now he loves everyone, especially kids! Because he’s a bigger guy, kids over six are probably best.

Link doesn’t like cats, so his fur-ever family will need to be kitty-free.

Link and lots of other animals are available for adoption at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page or website.