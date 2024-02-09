LOVER Expo celebrates local businesses, community spirit - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Love is in the air, and local creativity is on display at The Falls Market’s inaugural LOVER Expo at The Mountain America Center on Saturday.

The LOVER Expo is the ideal place to celebrate the Valentine’s season. Whether you’re planning a day out with your significant other or a family outing, there will be something for everyone, according to a news release from The Falls Market.

The event, described as “a blend of an expo, craft fair and trade show,” will showcase over 300 local businesses offering “an array” of items and services.

“There’s a huge variety of vendors,” Branden Hales, one of the founders of The Falls Market, told EastIdahoNews.com.

Local artisans will offer homemade crafts, soaps, fine art, jewelry, and photography. Other vendors will provide services like piercings, chiropractic adjustments and massage therapy. Food booths will have tasty treats, too, including flavored honey and caramel apples.

Hales says the LOVER Expo is part of The Falls Market’s ongoing commitment to fostering local entrepreneurship and small business growth. It’s a fantastic opportunity to support local businesses while enjoying a day filled with love, friendship and community.

Teton Toyota, Empire Strength and Fitness, Godfrey Market and Bona Vie Medical Spa will all be on hand as vendors and sponsors, along with the local artisans and vendors the community has come to expect at The Falls Market events — and some newcomers.

Camille Mack owns MackMade Wood and Steel Creations with her husband, Stephen. They are excited to participate in their first Falls Market Event.

“We have been doing shows for a few years,” Mack tells EastIdahoNews.com. “We are super excited … Super looking forward to it.”

The LOVER Expo will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is free to attend. The first 100 people to arrive will receive a free swag bag full of vendor items.

Balanced Health, owned by Kayline and Branden Hales, will also be giving away a one-year Family Membership for its services.

For more information, visit The Falls Markets’ website or email thefallsmarket.if@gmail.com.