Man found dead on Fort Hall Reservation is the same man sought by Blackfoot Police - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot Police Department has confirmed a 19-year-old they were searching for, is the same man who died in Fort Hall.

On Monday, the police department said in a news release that they were looking for Carlon Galloway of Fort Hall, who had a felony warrant for his arrest.

Two days later, on Wednesday, a pack of dogs was euthanized after a man was found dead in the Gibson District of the Fort Hall Reservation.

Bingham County Coroner Jimmy Roberts identified the man as Galloway.

While Roberts confirmed Galloway was attacked by the dogs, the official cause of death is under investigation. Circumstances surrounding the attack have not been released.

EastIdahoNews.com asked several officials what kind of dogs were involved, but that information has not been released.

As the death occurred on the reservation, the FBI is investigating the incident.

“There is no threat to the public at this time. As this is an ongoing investigation, no further information will be released,” said FBI spokeswoman Sandra Barker.

In Monday’s incident, it was reported that Galloway ran from an active crime scene at a residence on Rice Street in Blackfoot. Blackfoot Police Chief Gordon Croft said at the time, Galloway had an active warrant for felony eluding, which was not related to Monday’s incident.