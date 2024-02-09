Music icon Amy Grant to perform at BYU-Idaho - East Idaho News

REXBURG — Brigham Young University-Idaho Center Stage will host global superstar and music icon Amy Grant on Friday, March 1, at 7:30 p.m. in the BYU-Idaho Center.

Amy Grant’s career spans more than 40 years, stretching from her roots in gospel to becoming an iconic pop star, songwriter, and television personality. With six GRAMMY awards, three multi-platinum albums and ten platinum or gold albums, as well as 1 billion global streams.

Christian Broadcasting Network music producer Jennifer Jones gives an insight into the magical experience attendees can expect from Amy Grant.

“For being somewhat of a mega-star, especially in the Christian realm, Grant is genuinely humble and down to earth. In between songs, she shared bits of her life both on and off stage,” Jones wrote in her concert review for Amy Grant Live. “Going to an Amy Grant concert is to see a seasoned artist who is so comfortable on stage that she even puts the audience at ease. That night she stood before us as an entertainer, a mother, a wife, and a legend.”

Tickets for the event range from $15 to $25. Tickets can be purchased here.