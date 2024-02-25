Pocatello looking for feedback on city's Downtown Historic District at open house - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO — Residents are invited to participate in an open house to learn about and provide feedback on a draft of the Downtown Pocatello Historic District Design Standards.

During the March 1 First Friday Art Walk, the City of Pocatello’s Historic Preservation Commission is hosting an open house from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The open house will be at Dude’s Public Market, 240 South Main Street, Pocatello.

Since February 2023, the city, in collaboration with the Pocatello Historic Preservation Commission and the project consultant Kirk Huffaker Preservation Strategies, has been working to update and clarify the design standards for the Downtown Historic District. These standards will help provide resources to downtown property owners and businesses on how to proceed with a rehabilitation project or exterior alterations on buildings within the Historic District.

The draft will be available online until March 10.

For more information on this project, you may contact Jim Anglesey at janglesey@pocatello.gov or (208) 234-6514.