Pocatello man who allegedly admitted to selling 100 fentanyl pills weekly faces multiple felony charges - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man police say was found in possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine has been charged with delivery of both.

Andrew Reed Wilson, 34, faces felonies for possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, court records show. He has also been charged with a misdemeanor for possession of drug paraphernalia.

After receiving tips regarding people making “short-duration stops” stops at a residence on the 900 block of Wilson Avenue, Pocatello police began monitoring the home, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

While monitoring the home on Jan. 24, members of the Pocatello Police Department Narcotics and Street Crimes units observed “several” short-duration trips.

Officers served a search warrant at the home “without incident,” the affidavit says.

Wilson, the owner of the home, along with two other people who were not named in police reports were taken into custody during the search. During the search, officers found approximately 28 fentanyl pills and one gram of meth, according to the affidavit. They also found ledgers, packing materials and a scale.

Wilson allegedly admitted to police he was struggling with addiction and had sold around 100 fentanyl pills and somewhere between four and seven grams of meth per week.

All drugs were turned over to Idaho State Police to be tested then destroyed.

Wilson was taken to Bannock County Jail, where he was booked and is being held on a $25,000 bond.

Though Wilson has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty, Wilson could face up to life in prison.

He is scheduled to appear in court before Magistrate Judge David Cousin for a preliminary hearing Tuesday.