Preliminary hearing rescheduled in Chubbuck child sex crime case - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The preliminary hearing for a case involving sex crimes against a child has been rescheduled for next month.

Brandon Rex Brown, 44, is charged with felonies for the production of child sexually exploitative material and sexual battery of a minor, and a misdemeanor for sexual battery. A preliminary hearing, initially scheduled for Tuesday, has been rescheduled for March, court records show.

Brown was arrested in January after Chubbuck police investigated reports that he sexually assaulted two teens.

The teens — 17 and 18 — told police Brown convinced them to model swimwear he created. During a photo shoot at a locked office inside the Pine Ridge Mall in Chubbuck, the victims said Brown manipulated the clothing, leading to them becoming partially nude. He also touched their breasts and rear ends, the victims told police.

A preliminary hearing, during which Magistrate Judge Scott Axline will hear witness testimony and review evidence to determine if probable cause justifying a jury trial exists, is now scheduled for March 5.

Though Brown has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If found guilty, Brown would face up to 56 years in prison.