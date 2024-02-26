Rexburg Tabernacle Orchestra presents spring concert - East Idaho News

REXBURG — The Rexburg Tabernacle Orchestra will give concert-goers a taste of spring at its concert set for March 5.

The program will highlight American composer Aaron Copland’s exceptionally popular ballet suite, “Appalachian Spring.” Music critic Terry Teachout wrote that this work “is probably the greatest piece of classical music composed by an American. It is completely comparable in quality to the great ballets of Tchaikovsky and Stravinsky. All that is best about mid-American music is in this piece.”

Also on the program is “The Lark Ascending” by Ralph Vaughan Williams. This is a short orchestral work for a violin soloist. The violin imitates the Eurasian skylark, known for its unusually long birdsong that happens during flight rather than while perched. It will feature Richard Ferguson, the orchestra’s concertmaster.

“This piece has an ethereal beauty that never ceases to inspire and enrich,” Ferguson says.

Also featured on the program will be “Overture to Candide” by Leonard Bernstein. This piece was an instant hit in 1956, even though the operetta was not well-received; however, it has a well-earned place in the modern orchestral repertoire.

Mark Seare, the conductor of the community orchestra, says he has enjoyed the rehearsals in preparation for this concert.

“This music is challenging, and practicing has been heavier and demanding but so exciting,” he says.

“Audience members will recognize the music of this concert, as much of it is familiar and popular,” says Dan North, a member of the French horn section.

The community orchestra is an all-volunteer ensemble in its 21st season. It comprises professional musicians, teachers and students who devote their years of practice, training and time to the cultural and educational benefit of the community. They perform three free concerts per season, sponsored by the city of Rexburg.

The concert will be on Tuesday, March 5 (altered from the usual Thursday schedule). The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the historic Rexburg Tabernacle (51 North Center Street) and is free.