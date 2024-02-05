 School closures for Monday, Feb. 5 - East Idaho News
School closures for Monday, Feb. 5

Nate Eaton

The following schools have canceled classes Monday due to severe winter weather:

  • Butte County School District 111

EastIdahoNews.com will update this list if more closures or delays are reported.

You can find the latest weather forecast here and live traffic cameras here.

