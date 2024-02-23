'Shark Tank' is updating viewers on the 'dough-licious' deal Barbara Corcoran offered local business - East Idaho News

REXBURG — Local restaurant Crispy Cones is officially returning to ABC’s “Shark Tank” on Friday.

This is the second appearance by Jeremy and Kaitlyn Carlson on ABC’s hit show. In the couple’s first appearance, which aired last March, the Carlsons negotiated a $200,000 deal with Barbara Corcoran for 20 percent of Crispy Cones’ equity.

RELATED | Rexburg business owners land $200K deal on ‘Shark Tank’

Since then, Crispy Cones has been taking the dessert industry by storm with its unique take on an ice-cream cone.

This week’s update episode will explore the company’s rapid growth since signing the deal. The Carlsons will share details on the big growth plans for 2024 and beyond, as well.

“‘Shark Tank’ has been life-changing for our company,” Jeremy Carlson said. “We always dreamed of making Crispy Cones a nationwide brand, and that has been made possible through this experience. We plan to have locations all across the country in cities such as Orlando, Dallas and Nashville.”

A Crispy Cone is a fresh dough cone grilled rotisserie-style and covered in cinnamon and sugar. It can be filled with hazelnut chocolate, cookie butter or gourmet soft-serve ice cream.

The update episode will air Friday at 7 p.m. MST.