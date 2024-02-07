Teton prosecutor seeks help from Daybell attorney Rachel Smith in Jeremy Best murder case - East Idaho News

DRIGGS — Teton County Prosecuting Attorney Bailey Smith is requesting help in a triple murder case from a Missouri lawyer who has played a prominent role in the Chad and Lori Daybell cases.

Rachel Smith, who is not related to Bailey Smith, signed an engagement agreement with the Teton County Commissioners and was approved to begin working on the Jeremy Best murder case once the Idaho courts admit her pro hac vice.

Pro hac vice is a legal term for adding an attorney to a case in a jurisdiction where they are not licensed to practice.

Best is accused of killing his wife Kali Randall, their unborn baby, and their son, 10-month-old Zeke Best, in December. He was indicted by a grand jury in Teton County for three counts of first degree murder and three enhancements for the use of a firearm or other deadly weapon during the commission of a crime. If convicted, he could face up to the death penalty.

Rachel Smith has been working with Madison County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Wood and Fremont County Prosecuting Attorney Lindsay Blake on the Daybell cases since being hired by Wood in March 2021. Rachel Smith announced last week she was stepping down effective Feb. 28, but EastIdahoNews.com has learned her withdrawal from the Daybell cases is not related to her joining the Best case.

Bailey Smith is the only full-time prosecutor in Teton County and handles all felony crimes. The engagement agreement says the prosecuting attorney “needs additional attorney assistance and seeks an attorney experienced with homicide cases and complex litigation.”

Bailey Smith appears via Zoom during a Jeremy Best court hearing. | Screenshot

The Missouri attorney has over 25 years of experience working more than 100 homicide, death penalty and other complex criminal cases in multiple jurisdictions.

Rachel Smith will be an independent contractor with Teton County and be paid $150 an hour plus reimbursement for legal research fees not handled by Bailey Smith’s staff. Either Rachel Smith or the county can terminate the agreement with 60 days notice.