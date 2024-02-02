Daybell prosecutor Rachel Smith leaving case one month before trial - East Idaho News

ST. ANTHONY — A veteran homicide prosecutor who has worked on the Lori and Chad Daybell murder cases for nearly three years is leaving at the end of the month.

Rachel Smith has been assisting Madison County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Wood and Fremont County Prosecuting Attorney Lindsey Blake since March 2021 when Wood hired her. The Missouri attorney has over 25 years of experience working more than 100 homicide, death penalty and other complex criminal cases.

“Rachel Smith is an invaluable team member in the prosecution for the deaths of Tylee Ryan, JJ Vallow and Tammy Daybell,” Wood said in a statement to EastIdahoNews.com. “Ms. Smith was an integral part of the team that secured the jury conviction of Lori Vallow Daybell in May 2023 on all counts.”

Smith declined to elaborate on why she is stepping down one month before Chad Daybell’s trial, but said she’s appreciated working with Wood and his team as he led the prosecution against Lori Daybell.

“It has been a true honor to help pursue justice for Tylee Ryan, JJ Vallow and Tammy Daybell over the last three years,” Smith said. “I am proud to have been part of the State of Idaho’s efforts that led to the conviction of Lori Vallow Daybell…To have the opportunity to utilize my experience as a homicide prosecutor to help bring some comfort to the victims’ families is something I’ll cherish for a lifetime.”

Rob Wood, Rachel Smith and Lindsey Blake during Lori Vallow Daybell’s sentencing in July 2023. | EastIdahoNews.com file photo

Before she leaves at the end of February, Smith will assist with witness coordination, exhibit preparation, and other duties before Chad Daybell’s trial, according to Wood. Jury selection is scheduled to begin April 1 at the Ada County Courthouse.

“Like Madison County, Fremont County has appreciated the work and assistance of Ms. Smith,” Blake told EastIdahoNews.com.

Smith is the second prosecutor to leave the case in recent months after former Fremont County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Tawyna Rawlings was sworn in as a magistrate judge in Bonneville County at the end of the year.

Chad Daybell is charged with multiple crimes, including conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder. He has pleaded not guilty. Lori Vallow Daybell was found guilty of similar charges last year and is serving three life sentences without the possibility of parole. The charges are in relation to the deaths of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan — two of Lori’s kids — and Chad’s first wife, Tammy Daybell.

Lori Daybell is currently in an Arizona jail on charges of conspiracy to commit the murder of Charles Vallow, her fourth husband, and Brandon Boudreaux, her former nephew-in-law. She has pleaded not guilty.

Multiple subpoenas were issued last week in Chad Daybell’s case and a pre-trial conference is scheduled for Feb. 22.

“As the Fremont County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office leads the prosecution of Chad Daybell for charges connected to the deaths of Tylee, JJ and Tammy, I wish them the very best of luck in the pursuit of justice,” Smith said.

Wood added, “On behalf of Madison County, I want to express my deepest appreciation for the expertise Rachel Smith has contributed to our ability to seek justice for Tylee, JJ and Tammy. Her commitment to justice for the victims has been extraordinary.”

RACHEL SMITH’S ENTIRE STATEMENT

It has been a true honor to help pursue justice for Tylee Ryan, JJ Vallow and Tammy Daybell over the last three years. I am proud to have been part of the State of Idaho’s efforts that led to the conviction of Lori Vallow Daybell in 2023. I have spent the vast majority of my legal career as a prosecutor. To have the opportunity to utilize my experience as a homicide prosecutor to help bring some comfort to the victims’ families is something I’ll cherish for a lifetime.

I appreciate the opportunity to work with Madison County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Wood and his team as they led the prosecution of Lori Vallow Daybell. My work on behalf of the State of Idaho on the Daybell matter is expected to end on Feb. 28, 2024. As the Fremont County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office leads the prosecution of Chad Daybell for charges connected to the deaths of Tylee, JJ and Tammy, I wish them the very best of luck in the pursuit of justice.

ROB WOOD’S ENTIRE STATEMENT

Rachel Smith is an invaluable team member in the prosecution for the deaths of Tylee Ryan, JJ Vallow and Tammy Daybell.

Ms. Smith was an integral part of the team that secured the jury conviction of Lori Vallow Daybell in May 2023 on all counts. Ms. Vallow Daybell is serving three consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.

Ms. Smith continues to add tremendous support as the team prepares for the trial against Chad Daybell in April 2024. Between now and the end of February, Ms. Smith will assist with witness coordination, exhibit preparation, and other duties required to complete case preparation for trial.

Jury selection begins on April 1, 2024 at the Ada County Courthouse.

On behalf of Madison County, I want to express my deepest appreciation for the expertise Rachel Smith has contributed to our ability to seek justice for Tylee, JJ and Tammy. Her commitment to justice for the victims has been extraordinary.