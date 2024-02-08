Ventriloquist Terry Fator (and Winston) answer 7 Questions with Emmy (and Penelope) - East Idaho News

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world.

Terry Fator became a household name when he won season two of ‘America’s Got Talent’ where he showcased his impressive skills of singing, comedy and celebrity impersonations with his cast of famous puppets.

Terry has a residency in Las Vegas but is performing at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel on Friday, Feb. 16. I was able to chat with him and his puppet friend Winston (and I brought along a puppet friend, too). Here’s what I asked:

How did you get your start in ventriloquism?

When you’re not on the road, you’re performing in Las Vegas. What is it like showcasing your talents to people around the world every night?

Winston – what is something Terry does that really annoys you?

Winston – what can people expect during the show in Fort Hall?

What do you do if something goes wrong on stage during your show?

You’re coming to Idaho next week. We are known for our famous potatoes. What’s your favorite way to have a potato?

Can you share a piece of advice with me?

Watch my interview with Terry and Winston in the video player above.

Tickets for his show in Fort Hall are available here.

And if you have an idea of someone I should interview or just want to say hi, email me: emmy@eastidahonews.com.