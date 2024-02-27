You have to see this! Dashcam captures moment plane makes emergency landing on highway - East Idaho News

A MIRACULOUS LANDING — A New York man said “it definitely felt like a movie” after witnessing a small plane make an emergency landing on a highway.

The plane was forced to land on the Southern State Parkway in Long Island on Feb. 20. Jason Campbell was driving when he caught the intense moment on his dashcam.

The viral video shows the plane landing in the opposite direction Campbell was heading. A car is seen driving right by the plane as it makes its descent.

“My first reaction was I hope it’s not going to land in front of me or on top of me,” Campbell explained in the video. “Then I realized it was going in the opposite lane. It landed safely.”

Police said the two people aboard the plane suffered minor injures and “are expected to be okay.” The pilot reportedly told the FAA the plane had engine failure.