You have to see this! Moose chases skiers, snowboarders down ski hill in Jackson Hole - East Idaho News

RUNNIN’ WILD — A moose was recently caught on camera running down a ski hill as skiers and snowboarders tried to get out of the animal’s way.

The incident happened in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and video of the moose on the loose was shared by Inside Edition on Feb. 9, 2024. In the viral video, the animal appears to be chasing skiers and snowboarders downhill.

“Unbelievable!” A man is heard saying in the video.

One skier was skiing backwards while recording the moose. He can be heard yelling, “Go faster!” to other skiers.

“When it initially came out, I past it first and didn’t even see it because I was focusing on the hill,” Alex Momot explained. “Then I heard them yell ‘Moose!'”

He added, “Usually when you see them on a hill or anything like this, they’re standing or picking at trees, or a slow walk. I’ve never seen one full-speed like that before so it was definitely alarming.”

Thankfully, no injuries were reported and the moose eventually made its way back into the woods.