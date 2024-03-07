A local transfer station will be closed for three weeks. Here’s what you need to know - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A local transfer station will be closed for three weeks due to maintenance, and the community will have to plan accordingly.

The Bonneville County Transfer Station at 2455 Hemmert Avenue will be closed beginning April 3 and will open April 24. The maintenance is for the “pit and truck loading system.”

The transfer station was also closed in December for two weeks for maintenance. This is another phase of repairs, according to Bonneville County Emergency Management Director Brad Clements.

During the closure, there are places where people can take waste.

All municipal waste:

Peterson Hill Landfill: 9449 East Sunnyside Road, Idaho Falls

Hours: Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Metal and cardboard recycling:

Bonneville County Hatch Pit: 3690 Recycle Road, Idaho Falls

Hours: Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Waste accepted during closure:

Tires

Freon items (refrigerators, freezers, A/C units)

Used motor oil (up to 5 gallons)

Lead acid batteries

“If we get the maintenance done early, we will put that out and notify people. Our interest is in keeping closed as little as possible, but the estimated maintenance time is three weeks,” Clements said. “We appreciate people’s patience.”