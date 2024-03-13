Ammon man arrested for allegedly sexually abusing child over three years - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – A 40-year-old Ammon man was arrested after a young girl reported she had been sexually abused by him for multiple years.

Brandon Richard Phillips was charged with three felony counts of lewd conduct with a child.

On Aug. 4, a Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy met with a 16-year-old girl, who reported Phillips had sexually abused her multiple times.

According to court documents, the victim said the abuse occurred between 2018 and 2021. She told the deputy Phillips had touched her inappropriately and performed sexual acts on her.

According to the victim, a family member was told about the abuse in 2022, but told the victim “to lie and say the abuse didn’t actually happen.”

During later interviews with the victim, she told deputies Phillips would “routinely tell her…to never talk to police.”

The victim said the family member would deny knowing about the sexual abuse due to Phillips “controlling” them.

She also said Phillips “has stated he would never admit to what he had done.”

In an audio recording of a conversation on Aug. 6, the family member reportedly told the victim she believed her about the sexual abuse but that Phillips “had told her not to talk to anyone about what occurred and that he attempted to take his own life that day.”

According to court documents, Phillips abused the victim in his home while watching a movie, in his home office and in his bedroom.

A warrant was issued for Phillips’ arrest on March 8, and his bond was set to $75,000. He posted bail and was released on Tuesday. A no-contact order was issued for the victim.

Phillips is expected to appear for a preliminary hearing on March 29. If convicted, he could face up to life-in-prison.

Though Phillips has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.