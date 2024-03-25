Answers to frequently asked questions about the Chad Daybell trial - East Idaho News

It’s a complex case involving multiple states, several law enforcement agencies, a lot of evidence and thousands of investigative hours. Now, after more than four years, the trial for Chad Daybell is finally scheduled to begin in Ada County on April 1.

Here are some frequently asked questions and answers to get you up to speed on the eastern Idaho case that had made headlines around the world.

Why is Chad Daybell on trial?

Chad Daybell is on trial charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and insurance fraud.

He and his wife, Lori Vallow Daybell, along with her brother, Alex Cox, are accused of killing Lori’s children — 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow — and Chad’s former wife, Tammy Daybell. Alex Cox died in Dec. 2019.

Chad was indicted by a Fremont County Grand Jury in May 2021 on the following charges:

First-degree murder for the death of Tammy Daybell

First-degree murder for the death of Tylee Ryan

First-degree murder for the death of JJ Vallow

Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder for Tammy Daybell

Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft by deception for the death of Tylee Ryan

Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft by deception for the death of JJ Vallow

Insurance fraud

You can read the indictment here.

When and where did Chad Daybell commit his alleged crimes?

Investigators believe Tylee Ryan was killed Sept. 9, 2019. JJ Vallow died on or around Sept. 23, 2019 and Tammy Daybell died Oct. 19, 2019 in her Salem home. The remains of Tylee and JJ were found buried on Chad Daybell’s property on June 9, 2020.

RELATED | Documents detail horrific manner JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan were found in Chad Daybell’s yard

If the alleged crimes happened in Fremont County, why is Chad Daybell’s trial being held in Ada County?

District Judge Steven Boyce granted a change of venue motion in Oct. 2021 and moved the trial to Ada County after John Prior, Chad’s attorney, argued pre-trial publicity would affect the ability to find a fair and impartial jury in Fremont County.

Chad and Lori’s trials were joined until March 2023, when Boyce severed the cases.

Why isn’t Lori Vallow Daybell on trial?

After Judge Boyce severed the cases, a continuance was granted for Chad’s trial. Lori’s trial was held last spring in Ada County and a jury found her guilty on all charges. She was ordered to serve three life prison sentences without the possibility of parole.

Where is Lori Vallow Daybell now?

After being sentenced, Lori Vallow Daybell was booked into the Pocatello Women’s Correctional Center. In November, she was extradited to Arizona, where she is currently in the Maricopa County Jail on charges of conspiracy to commit murder for her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, and former nephew, Brandon Boudreaux.

Where can I watch Chad Daybell’s trial?

Judge Boyce is allowing the trial to be livestreamed using court cameras and equipment. EastIdahoNews.com will carry the live feed every day court is in session. You can watch it on EastIdahoNews.com, our Facebook page and YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe so you can be alerted when court hearings are live.

How long is Chad Daybell’s trial expected to last?

The trial, including jury selection and deliberations, could last up to ten weeks.

How many people are on the jury and when will they be chosen?

Twelve people will serve on the jury. Potential jurors who receive notices in the mail will report to the Ada County Courthouse the week of March 25 to complete questionnaires. Jury selection will begin on April 1 and it could take up to two weeks for a jury to be finalized. During Lori’s trial, six alternates were picked in addition to the 12 jurors.

If found guilty, what type of sentence is Chad Daybell facing?

Chad Daybell could face the death penalty. If he is found guilty, the jurors will first consider whether any aggravating factors apply in the case. Those aggravating factors could include:

At the time the murder was committed, the defendant also committed another murder

The defendant exhibited utter disregard for human life

The murder was committed during another serious crime

The murder was “especially heinous, atrocious or cruel, manifesting exceptional depravity

If the jurors decide there are no aggravating factors, Judge Boyce will sentence Chad anywhere from 10 years to life in prison.

If there are aggravating factors, the jury weighs the aggravating evidence against mitigating evidence. If aggravation outweighs mitigation, the jury will determine life in prison or the death penalty. If mitigation outweighs aggravation, Chad will serve a fixed life sentence.

Who is Chad Daybell’s attorney?

John Prior is Chad’s attorney. He mainly practices law in western Idaho and his office is located in Meridian. This is his first death penalty case.

Who are the prosecutors in the Chad Daybell case?

There are three main prosecutors: Lindsey Blake is the Fremont County Prosecuting Attorney, elected in 2020. Rob Wood has been the Madison County Prosecuting Attorney since 2020 after serving five years in the office as a deputy. Deputy Attorney General Ingrid Batey was appointed from the Idaho Attorney General’s Office. Other deputy prosecutors may also assist.

Who is the judge presiding over Chad Daybell’s trial?

District Judge Steven Boyce presides over the case. Idaho Gov. Brad Little appointed him to the bench in May 2019. Boyce practiced law in eastern Idaho for 20 years.

How much money will the trial cost?

Lori’s trial cost nearly $1.8 million as of October 2023. If Chad’s trial runs longer, it will cost more. Between 2019-2022, Chad and Lori’s cases cost taxpayers $3.6 million.

How can I get updates on Chad Daybell’s trial?

EastIdahoNews.com will provide live written updates from the courtroom every day the trial is in session. Nate Eaton will host “Courtroom Insider: The Chad Daybell case” live from Boise weeknights at 6:30 p.m. on EastIdahoNews.com, our YouTube channel, Facebook page and on Nate’s Facebook page. You can also sign up here for the Daybell Digest – a free newsletter recapping the events from the courtroom each day. A Daybell section on the free EastIdahoNews.com app also has all the information and you can watch the trial every day on EastIdahoNews.com. Those videos will be available on our YouTube channel indefinitely in case you miss the live proceedings.

Where can I read old stories and watch old videos about the Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell cases?

You can find all of our old stories, videos, a timeline, “who’s who” and everything else you need to know about the case here.