Gov. Little appoints new 7th Judicial District Court judge

The following is a news release from the Idaho Governor’s Office.

BOISE — Gov. Brad Little has appointed Bonneville County Magistrate Judge Steven W. Boyce to become a district judge in the 7th Judicial District Court.

Boyce replaces former District Judge Gregory Moeller who was recently appointed to the Idaho Supreme Court by former Idaho Governor C.L. “Butch” Otter.

“Judge Boyce has distinguished himself as a thoughtful and prudent attorney and jurist, committed to the people of southeast Idaho,” Little said in a news release. “His continued service to the State of Idaho is thoroughly appreciated.”

Boyce practiced law in southeast Idaho for more than 20 years before being selected to serve as a magistrate judge of the 7th Judicial District in Idaho Falls. He is a graduate of the University of Idaho College of Law.

“I am extremely honored to have been selected by Governor Little for this position,” Boyce said in a news release. “I look forward to serving this great region of Idaho and will strive to live up to the expectations placed on me through this appointment.”

Idaho’s 7th Judicial District serves Bingham, Bonneville, Butte, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.