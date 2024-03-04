Brad Compher found guilty of murdering Nori Jones in 2004 - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — After less than four hours of deliberation, a jury has returned its verdict — finding Brad Compher guilty of first-degree murder. With the guilty verdict, the prosecution has announced it will dismiss the deadly weapon enhancement.

Compher, 49, was found guilty of killing Nori Jones, a 25-year-old Pocatello native found stabbed to death in her home on the morning of Sept. 28, 2004. As part of its verdict, the jury determined that evidence proved, beyond a reasonable doubt, Compher killed Jones in the act of burglary, rape or both.

Compher was arrested in 2014, after advances in DNA analysis technology determined his DNA was at the scene. According to testimony from multiple forensic experts, Compher’s fingerprints were found on an exterior door at Jones’ home. Additional experts testified that Compher’s DNA was on a window investigators determined to the be entry point used by the murderer to gain access to the home, as well as Jones’ sexual assault examination and a ring she was wearing at the time of the murder.

The prosecution called numerous witnesses over the course of six days. Those witnesses testified to Jones’ personality, some of the incidents that occurred in the days prior to the murder, evidence collected from the scene, how that evidence was maintained and finally how it was tested and the results of those tests.

The defense took over to present case Thursday. After calling its first witness at 10:01 a.m., the defense rested its case at 2:52 p.m. the same day.

During closing arguments Monday, defense attorney Gary Proctor agued that the prosecution had not proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt. He presented Robert Spillett as a possible murderer.

Spillett, Proctor said, had an infatuation with Jones — one that led to Jones being afraid of him. Proctor also spoke about a dream he told investigators about, in which he described the murder scene — matching some details of the scene.

Prosecuting Johnathan Radford said demonstratively that the defense had not presented a single piece of evidence that tied Spillett to the murder scene. Radford also broke down the many inconsistencies Spillett offered when describing the murder scene he saw in his dream.

Following closing arguments, the jury was given the case at 11 a.m. and sent into deliberation.

The verdict was read at 3:22 p.m.

Compher will be scheduled for a sentencing hearing during which Jones’ loved ones will provide victim impact statements District Judge Javier Gabiola will consider before rendering a sentence.

With the death penalty taken off the table in 2022, over concerns about Compher’s mental stability, the maximum sentence Gabiola will be allowed to consider will be life in prison.