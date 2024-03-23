Chocolate Plunge offers fruit, ice cream bars, cheesecake and more drenched in creamy chocolate - East Idaho News

REXBURG — Chocolate Plunge has only been open two months but it’s already making a big splash.

The treat shop, located at 155 West Main Street in Rexburg, offers a variety of items drenched in chocolate and covered in a variety of toppings.

Chocolate Plunge is located at 155 West Main Street in the Zion’s Bank shopping plaza. | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

“We brought in a chocolate fountain from Italy. It constantly flows chocolate – over and over – never stops,” owner Ty Walker explains. “We have a fresh cup full of strawberries that we drizzle that chocolate over and you put your favorite topping on – it’s the best chocolate you’re ever tasted.”

Walker opened the store in January with Kevin Heebner and his aunt Donna Waite. Customers select an ice cream bar, ice cream sandwich or frozen cheesecake that is then dipped in melted chocolate and coated with toasted coconut, sprinkles, nuts, pretzels, M&M’s or other toppings. Frozen bananas drenched in chocolate are also an option along with cups full of fresh strawberries.

I tried the strawberries “play date” style, which included chocolate, toffee, biscoff and caramel drizzle. They tasted amazing!

The play date chocolate strawberries. | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

The “campfire” cheesecake was also delicious. The piece was dunked in chocolate and covered with marshmallows, chocolate chips, graham crackers and marshmallow topping toasted right in front of me.

The campfire cheesecake. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

I couldn’t leave without trying a frozen banana, one of Chocolate Plunge’s most popular items. It was made the “Flintstone” way with Fruity Pebbles coating the chocolate and sweetened condensed milk drizzle. It was a unique fruity explosion that my kids loved!

The Flintstone chocolate banana. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Soft serve ice cream, sundaes and other options are also on the menu and Chocolate Plunge plans to introduce new items over the coming months.

Watch our video at Chocolate Plunge in the player above.

Chocolate Plunge is open Monday through Saturday. You can find more information on the company’s Facebook page.