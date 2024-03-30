Chubbuck man charged after allegedly breaking another man's nose, jaw - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man police say broke another man’s nose and jaw faces a felony charge.

Isaac John Troyer, 42, has been charged with one count of aggravated battery, court records show.

Pocatello police received reports of an assault around 4 p.m. Jan. 28, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Officers spoke with the victim at Portneuf Medical Center, where he was receiving treatment for injuries he told officers he received during the assault.

Police reports note the victim had “severe bruising in both eye sockets” as well as a broken nose and a broken jaw.

The victim told officers that his co-worker, Troyer, confronted him about a text message exchange the victim had with a female acquittance of both men. Troyer, the victim told officers, accused the victim of spreading rumors about Troyer and punched the victim in the face.

He fell to the ground, the victim said, but Troyer continued hitting him in the face.

Following several failed attempts to obtain medical records or make further contact with the victim, officers finally did receive records from PMC on June 16.

After reviewing those records, officers requested an arrest warrant for Troyer. He was arrested on Jan. 26, according to court records. He was released from Bannock County Jail on March 1 after posting a $50,000 bond.

If he is found guilty, Troyer could face up to 15 years in prison.

He is scheduled to appear in court before Magistrate Judge David Hooste for a preliminary hearing Wednesday.

Though Troyer has been charged with a crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.