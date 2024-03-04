 Classes at Linden Park Elementary canceled Monday due to power failure - East Idaho News

Classes at Linden Park Elementary canceled Monday due to power failure

EastIdahoNews.com Staff

IDAHO FALLS — School is canceled Monday at Linden Park Elementary due to a loss of power.

If your child is already at school, district leaders ask parents to come and pick them up.

Other Idaho Falls School District 91 schools are still holding classes.

