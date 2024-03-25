Dart is our Pet of the Week - East Idaho News

Dart is a 6-year-old lab-healer blend and is “a super sweet boy.”

He is not good with cats, but he is good with large female dogs or large docile male dogs.

Snake River Animal Shelter staff recommend a family with older kids adopting him because he has so much energy.

To meet Dart and other dogs, stop by the Snake River Animal Shelter at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls. You can also visit the website or Facebook page.