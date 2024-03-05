Donny Osmond announces concert in eastern Idaho. Here's when tickets go on sale. - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Legendary entertainer and music icon Donny Osmond announced Tuesday that he will bring his award-winning Las Vegas production to Idaho Falls this summer.

Osmond will perform at Hero Arena inside the Mountain America Center on Tuesday, Aug. 13. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 8, at www.donny.com.

Throughout an illustrious six decades long career, Osmond has earned 33 gold records, selling over 100 million albums becoming a worldwide music legend. He has made history by celebrating six decades in show business with the release of his latest album “Start Again,” a milestone 65th album for the performer.

Osmond has partnered with City of Hope so that $1 from each ticket sale will go directly to City of Hope to support their fight against cancer, diabetes, and other serious illnesses.

Fans can gain first access to the artist presales in most markets beginning Wednesday, March 6 at 9 a.m. until Thursday, March 7 at 10 p.m. VIP packages are also available giving fans the chance to purchase premium tickets, including pre-show parties and meet and greet opportunities.

For a list of all of Osmond’s shows, click here.