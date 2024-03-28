Easter Bash hopping into Alameda Park Saturday - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A real estate company and nonprofit group have teamed up to hold a community Easter celebration for the second year in a row.

Impact Real Estate Group and UnCommon Youth International, a company and nonprofit based out of Pocatello, will hold the second Easter Bash on Saturday at Alameda Park. The two organizers of the event, Kristi Whaley, broker/owner of Impact, and Corey Mangum, a city councilman and founder of UnCommon, both promise an event that holds fun for the whole family.

“We want to keep it really fun and centered on the kids and for them to just come and have an amazing time, get tons of candy and leave there knowing that their community cares about them,” Whaley said.

Easter Bash got started last year when Mangum told Whaley about his desire to host some community events through his nonprofit, such as an Easter egg hunt. Whaley, has been friends with him for several years, realized this was a project they could work together on.

“I think this would be a great fit for us to partner together and get this done for our community,” Whaley said.

Mangum liked the idea, so through their combined resources, they organized Easter Bash. They don’t know how many people attended last year, but they gave away 20,000 eggs.

“Those eggs went quick,” Mangum said.

This year, they’ve upped the number to a 25,000 easter egg hunt, which will be split into three age groups. The first group will be babies and kids up to 4 years old, then 5-8 year olds and the last group will be 9- through 12-years-old.

The first group will begin at 11:15 a.m., the second group will start at 11:30 a.m. and the third will start at 11:45 a.m. The organizers said they want to run these egg hunts right on time, so people should be sure to be early.

“We all know these Easter egg hunts are over in two seconds. They ring the bell and then it’s done,” Whaley said.

When people arrive at Easter Bash, they’ll be greeted by the sounds of a DJ playing music and the sight of a photo booth, fire trucks, and at least five mascots walking around the park. Idaho Central Credit Union is bringing Share Bear, Texas Roadhouse is bringing Andy Armadillo, the Elks Lodge is hosting the Elk and a couple of Easter bunnies are hopping into the mix.

This year, the organizers also partnered with the Boys and Girls Club to do a pancake breakfast fundraiser. People are encouraged to five a $5 donation to the organization, but it’s not required.

Whaley and Mangum hope that people who come to Easter Bash leave with a strong sense of community pride.

“Come and get a great community feeling in Pocatello,” Mangum said